Elon Musk announces new Twitter features including encryption, DM responses and emoji reactions

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, recently announced that the micro-blogging platform will soon be introducing several new features, including the ability to respond to individual direct messages (DM), use any reaction emoji, and encryption. Musk stated that these new features will be launched later this month, and will offer users a more interactive and secure experience on the platform.

This announcement follows Twitter's recent launch of a new policy aimed at preventing violent speech on the platform. The policy prohibits threats, harm, incitement of violence, and glorification of violence, in an effort to create a safer online environment for all users.

Aiming to roll out ability to reply to individual DMs, use any reaction emoji & encryption later this month — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2023

In addition to these new features, Twitter also revealed that users will now receive a notification if a Community Note is displayed on a tweet they have replied to, liked, or retweeted. This feature is designed to provide users with more context and awareness of the conversations taking place on the platform.

This announcement comes on the heels of a recent report by The Wall Street Journal, which revealed that Twitter experienced a 40 per cent year-over-year drop in revenue and adjusted earnings for the month of December. Despite this setback, Musk remains optimistic about the future of the platform, and has promised to introduce new features and improvements in the coming months.

One of these improvements, according to Musk, will be the ability for users to adjust the algorithm to their closest match. This will allow users to tailor their Twitter experience to their individual preferences and interests, creating a more personalized and engaging platform for all users.

