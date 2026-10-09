Musk alleged that Ambani would naturally prefer to maintain a monopolistic hold over India's internet sector but asked whether he would nevertheless consider opening the market to competition.

READ THIS: 'This is indeed troubling': Elon Musk tells Rahul Gandhi on Starlink's delayed entry into India

Musk says Starlink could expand internet access in rural India

Explaining his push for Starlink's entry into India, Musk argued that satellite internet could help bridge the digital divide, particularly in areas where conventional internet connectivity remains limited.

“There are many areas of India, as there are in all countries, with no Internet access,” he wrote, adding that the lack of connectivity denies children educational opportunities and prevents small businesses from reaching global markets.

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“Starlink would change their lives for the better,” Musk added, arguing that improved internet access could help people access education and enable small businesses to sell their products to customers worldwide.

Dear Prime Minister Ambani, Please accept my humble apologies for not realizing that you are the real boss of India. Naturally, you would prefer to maintain your monopolistic exploitation of the great people of India, but would you nonetheless consider allowing Starlink to compete? There are many areas of India, as there are in all countries, with no Internet access, which denies children the opportunity for education and for small businesses the opportunity to sell their goods to a global market. Starlink would change their lives for the better. Thank you 🙏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 9, 2026

Musk says Starlink can save lives during disasters

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In a follow-up post, Musk highlighted another potential benefit of Starlink, saying its satellite-based connectivity had proved essential in saving lives during natural disasters around the world.

“Also, Starlink has proven to be essential for saving lives during natural disasters throughout the world, when all other communications systems have failed,” Musk wrote.

He added that allowing the service to operate in India could help save lives during emergencies.

“So you would also be helping save men, women and children throughout India,” Musk said.

Satellite internet services can be particularly useful during disasters because they can provide connectivity when terrestrial communication infrastructure, including mobile networks and fibre-optic cables, is damaged or disrupted.

ALSO READ: 'Why does China not allow Starlink': Author asks Elon Musk; says matter is bigger than technology, quality of service

Starlink's India launch awaits regulatory clearances

Musk's remarks come amid efforts by Starlink to enter India's satellite broadband market, where established telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have a significant presence.

The entry of Starlink could offer an additional connectivity option, particularly for remote and underserved regions where extending conventional broadband infrastructure can be challenging. However, satellite internet services must comply with India's applicable licensing, security and regulatory requirements before commercial operations can begin.