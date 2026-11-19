Must read: Nvidia's future without Jensen Huang? Interim CEO reassures staff, announces early pay hikes



“Who wouldn’t want to hire Jensen?” he said. Calling out to the Nvidia board, Musk said that ousting Huang "doesn’t seem like a smart decision to me," and that "There’s no one that can really replace Jensen."



Huang “has long-term relationships that have been built up over decades,” Musk added. “He understands technology incredibly well. His team loves him… and many of them are there because of him, and have higher offers to go elsewhere, and have turned them down because of personal loyalty to Jensen.”



Musk's support goes beyond public admiration; he has also signed a petition calling for Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia CEO. The petition has reportedly been signed by over 2,00,000 people, and despite the support, the Nvidia Board has stated that they are not planning to bring Huang back.

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During the summit, Musk also did not express concerns surrounding potential national security risks arising from Huang's alleged affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. “I don’t think he’s disloyal to the United States,” Musk said.



"I think it’s like kicking Michael Jordan off your team when you’re on a winning streak, and it just doesn’t seem like a good thing for shareholders," he added. While many tech leaders came in support of Huang, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and OpenAI Chief Sam Altman have expressed confidence that Nvidia can continue to succeed even without Huang leading the company.