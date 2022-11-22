Elon Musk defers relaunch of Twitter's blue verified for lack of 'high confidence'

Twitter will be holding off the launch of the new and revamped Blue Verified subscription. Earlier this month, Musk had promised to defer the launch date to November 29 to offer a more 'solid' experience. However, Musk himself took to Twitter to announce that the launch will be deferred. Musk claimed that the company is doing this because it still doesn't have high confidence in stopping impersonation on the platform.

Elon Musk in his recent Tweet said, "Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation." Further, he explained how Twitter will identify organisation accounts from individuals.

Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation.



Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

The revamped Twitter Blue subscription was rolled out in the second week of Elon Musk's takeover. However, it was taken down after the misuse of its features at a massive scale.