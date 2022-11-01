Elon Musk fires entire Twitter board to become the sole director

Elon Musk the new 'Chief Twit' of Twitter is also the sole board member of the company. A new filing has disclosed that only Elon Musk sits on the Twitter Board right now. The entire board has been fired, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing by Twitter.

The billionaire has fired the entire board and now stands as the sole owner of the world's biggest micro-blogging site. Musk is already planning on a firing spree if US media reports are to be believed. The firing spree seems to have commenced on day zero of the Twitter acquisition. The top executives of the company were fired which included the former CEO Parag Agrawal, the CFO Ned Segal, and the legal and policy head, Vijaya Gadde.

A new report from Washington Post claimed that Musk is planning to fire around 25 per cent of the entire workforce of Twitter. Musk has publicly shared his displeasure with management of the company, claiming that there are around 10 managers for every single coder in the company.