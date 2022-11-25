Elon Musk fires more Twitter employees just days after saying he was done with layoffs

Elon Musk reportedly fired more Twitter employees just days after saying he was done with layoffs. These firings happened one day before the American festival of Thanksgiving. Most affected employees were engineers, according to a report by Business Insider. The report cites two people who are familiar with the matter.

Several dozen Twitter employees were fired overnight on Wednesday. The report suggests that most of these employees were engineers.

This move comes just days after Twitter boss Elon Musk announced that he's done with layoffs and is looking to hire more people at a hands-on meeting. These were people who had decided to stay back for Musk's 'hardcore' Twitter.

The report claims that the employees were fired similarly to how the previous firings happened. The employees were informed about their termination via personal email and lost access to Twitter's internal services and communications.

Earlier this week, the company chief had also asked Twitter employees to start sending weekly work reports with all details about what they are doing and what they plan to do. The engineers were asked to send a sample of the code they wrote.

Twitter is already reeling from the pressure of being understaffed. The report claims that the staff is stretched thin and some even worked on the American festival of Thanksgiving. Elon Musk even sent out a post appreciating the hard work put in by the company workers.

Elon Musk started the first wave of layoffs within the first week of joining the company. Before the takeover deal was complete he assured that he won't fire 75 per cent of the employees. However, the subsequent layoffs do suggest that Musk is nearing that mark. He fired more than 50 per cent of employees in one fell swoop. He then removed around 80 per cent of the contractual workers. Musk then issued an ultimatum asking employees to either stay and work hardcore or just leave and take the severance pay. Around thousands of employees are left in that phase. The latest layoffs witnessed several dozen firings.

