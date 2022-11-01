Elon Musk is officially the new CEO of Twitter

The world's richest man and 'Chief Twit' of Twitter Inc, Elon Musk said in an SEC filing on Monday that he will serve as chief executive of Twitter. Musk will take on this role along with being the CEO of rocket company SpaceX, brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunneling firm the Boring Company, and the biggest EV company, Tesla.



In another filing on Monday, Musk revealed that he has fired the entire board of directors for Twitter and now is the sole director of the social media giant.



Musk in the SEC filing said, "The following persons, who were directors of Twitter prior to the effective time of the merger, are no longer directors of Twitter: Bret Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li and Mimi Alemayehou."



Shortly after the filing was public and made headlines, Musk replied to a tweet that shared the news of him being sole director by saying, "This is just temporary." https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1587215940009222144?s=46&t=P59t5b1Bl9NU5ORIONrLog



The move comes three days after he completed his $44 billion takeover of Twitter. As his first order of business Musk fired the top brass of Twitter including its Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal and legal head Vijaya Gadde.

