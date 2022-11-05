Elon Musk justifies mass layoffs at Twitter, says had no other choice

A day after reports of Twitter employees being sacked by the world's richest man came into light, Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter that he had no other choice.

Musk tweeted, "Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required."

Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.



Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

Musk said that the company is losing over $4 million a day, that's about $1.46 billion a year.

On Friday, over 50% of Twitter India staff was laid off.

According to sources quoted by PTI, the layoffs affected engineering, sales and marketing, and communications teams.

The entire marketing and communications department in India has been reportedly fired.

This comes after Twitter was sued for the wrongful termination of approximately 3,700 employees following Elon Musk's takeover of the microblogging website.

Also Read: Twitter India employees get emotional and nostalgic, bid their ‘Final Goodbyes’