Elon Musk-led Starlink now offers internet access anywhere in the world at Rs 16,600 per month

Starlink, the satellite internet service by SpaceX, has rebranded its RV package as Starlink Roam. This service promises users access to the internet from almost anywhere on their continent. Starlink Roam is available in two flavours: a regional access plan for $150 per month and a global plan for $200 (Rs 16,600) per month.

Like the RV package, users can choose between a portable antenna for $599 or an in-motion antenna for $2,500. Previously, Dishy, Starlink's satellite dish, could only be used within the same continent.

Starlink markets the Roam subscription as a solution for users who face unreliable or unavailable internet connectivity. The subscription can be paused or resumed at any time, with billing occurring in one-month increments.

In February, Starlink users received messages about a new "global roaming service," which has now replaced the RV package. However, the details of this service remain unclear. According to an email sent to customers, the Roam service may include brief periods of poor or no connectivity.

The FAQ page for Starlink Roam states that the global service is only available in countries on the Starlink availability map. It is uncertain whether the service will still be accessible in countries where Starlink is technically not allowed, as the company is still awaiting regulatory approval from some countries, including India, Pakistan, and Cambodia. Elon Musk also stated in an interview with the Financial Times that the Chinese government has "made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink."

Starlink already has a $5,000 per month plan for those seeking internet access while at sea. The company also made its Flat High-Performance dish available for in-motion use on RVs and other vehicles.

This announcement comes a day after Amazon's Project Kuiper revealed its customer terminals for satellite internet.

Also read: 'Human-level performance': ChatGPT creator OpenAI releases smarter, faster GPT-4 AI