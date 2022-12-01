Elon Musk met Apple CEO Tim Cook to talk about Twitter and here’s what happened

Elon Musk took a tour of Apple’s headquarters at Cupertino and met Apple CEO, Tim Cook. The meeting comes one day after Musk almost declared 'war' with the tech giant over the 30 per cent tax on purchases made on the Apple App Store applications.

On Wednesday, Musk met Cook and also shared a video of the Apple HQ. He claimed that the situation has been resolved in another tweet. Musk claimed that his ‘misunderstanding’ of Twitter being potentially removed from the App Store was resolved. According to Musk, Apple never considered it in the first place.

In a Tweet, Musk said, “Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.”

Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ pic.twitter.com/xjo4g306gR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

The surprising u-turn comes after Musk shared a picture showing that he'd rather 'go to war' with Apple rather than pay the 30 per cent tax. However, the billionaire deleted many of his tweets against the company after a couple of hours. Musk even called for a 'battle for the future of civilization'.

It is not clear what other talks happened between the two gentlemen who are at the helm of some of the biggest companies in the world. Musk had claimed earlier that Apple has stopped all advertising on Twitter but it is still not clear if that issue has been resolved as well.

Plans to relaunch Twitter Blue

Elon Musk had changed the date for the relaunch of the new Twitter Blue 'verified' subscription from December 2. If Apple and Twitter were at loggerheads, the launch wouldn't have been possible. With the situation 'resolved' we can expect Musk to stick to his schedule of a Friday launch. The new verified subscription will have different coloured ticks to signify if the account is of a company or an individual.