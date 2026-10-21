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Elon Musk plans a mega-merger? SpaceX and Tesla set up committees to explore merger deal

Elon Musk plans a mega-merger? SpaceX and Tesla set up committees to explore merger deal

During the SpaceX earnings call, Elon Musk said there are strong reasons to consider merging the two companies, as both are developing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

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Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 10:19 AM IST
Elon Musk plans a mega-merger? SpaceX and Tesla set up committees to explore merger deal“There's a lot of merit to combining the companies,” Musk said about SpaceX and Tesla merger plans.

Elon Musk has announced plans to bring his two biggest businesses under one roof. He confirmed that SpaceX and Tesla are exploring a merger that could create a corporate powerhouse valued at over $3 trillion. Musk confirmed that both companies have formed special committees to consider the deal.

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During the SpaceX earnings call, Musk said that there are strong reasons to consider combining the two companies, as both are working on technologies related to artificial intelligence (AI). However, the committees have not come to any agreement as of now.

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“They’ve got to come up with something, and then that’s got to be put to the shareholders as a vote,” Musk said. However, he acknowledged that securing shareholder approval could be a challenge. Tesla and SpaceX would require approval from Tesla shareholders, with at least 50% voting in favour of the deal, he said.

“There's a lot of merit to combining the companies,” Musk said. “I think it would be a good idea, but it's really up to the special committees of both companies.”

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“Do I think it (merger) would be a good idea? Yes. But at the end of the day, the shareholders have to be supportive of this,” Musk said.

SpaceX-Tesla to be the biggest merger?

The SpaceX and Tesla merger is expected to be bigger than SpaceX and xAI, which is valued at $1.25 trillion, and could be the biggest in the history of corporate mergers. SpaceX is described as the world's seventh-largest company, while Tesla ranks eleventh, and based on their current valuations, the two companies together would be worth approximately $3.5 trillion.

Must read: Another roadblock for Elon Musk's Starlink? Govt mulls security system for foreign satcom firms

Furthermore, a merger between SpaceX and Tesla would combine several different businesses under one corporate umbrella, but artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to be a common link. The combined company would operate across several industries, including electric vehicles, energy storage batteries, rockets, and satellites.

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The idea is to use space-based infrastructure to support computing and AI workloads. Tesla could use AI to improve autonomous driving and develop robots, while SpaceX's space and satellite capabilities could complement Musk's broader technology ambitions.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026 10:19 AM IST
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