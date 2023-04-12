scorecardresearch
Elon Musk sets deadline for removal of legacy blue checkmarks on Twitter; See date

The only accounts that will keep their blue checkmarks according to Musk are those subscribed to Twitter Blue, Twitter's subscription service

On Tuesday, April 11, Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of Twitter, announced that legacy blue checkmarks would be purged from Twitter accounts verified under the company's previous regime, setting a deadline of April 20. This means that those with legacy verified accounts on Twitter with a blue mark will have to pay to keep the checkmark. The only accounts that will keep their blue checkmarks according to Musk are those subscribed to Twitter Blue, Twitter's subscription service.

Twitter Blue is priced differently around the world. In India, it costs Rs 650-900 a month or Rs 6,800 a year. Twitter previously announced that starting April 1, it would begin removing the blue check-mark badges from legacy verified accounts, unless users have signed up for the Twitter Blue subscription service.

On April 2, Twitter modified the wording in the description of verified users, stating that "This account is verified because it's subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account." As a result, it's no longer possible to distinguish which users have paid for a blue checkmark and which have not.

Some celebrities have refused to pay for verification. For example, LeBron James, the NBA star and entertainment producer, tweeted on March 31 that his blue checkmark would likely be disappearing because he wouldn't pay for verification. However, @KingJames remains verified as of now.

According to Musk, the switch to paid verification is mainly to generate much-needed revenue for Twitter and to fight off bots. Stephen King rejected the idea of paying for a blue checkmark, to which Musk responded, "We need to pay the bills somehow!"

In the meantime, Twitter has initiated a program allowing businesses and organizations to charge $1,000 per month for verification badges (gold for brands, companies, and nonprofits; grey for governments). Verified accounts were initially introduced by Twitter in 2009 to assist users in recognizing genuine accounts of public figures, including celebrities, politicians, companies, brands, and news organizations.

Published on: Apr 12, 2023, 9:08 AM IST
