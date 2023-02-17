Elon Musk shuts 2 out of 3 Twitter India offices: Report

Months after laying off over 90 per cent of its India staff in November, Twitter on Friday morning shut two out of its three offices in the country.

This was first reported by Bloomberg news. However, neither Musk nor Twitter hasn't confirmed it.

As per the report, employees were sent back from work.

Offices in the national capital and financial capital have been shut. However, the social media platform’s office in the country’s IT hub, Bengaluru shall continue as usual.

Since the $44 billion takeover was completed, Musk undertook the task of cutting costs and improving Twitter's financial health. In a bid to save costs, the social media platform laid off about 50 per cent of its staff globally late last year. In India, over 90 per cent of its staff including a majority part of its communications team was handed pink slips.

In a Twitter spaces conversation last year, Musk justified the layoffs by saying that Twitter is like a plane about to hit the ground with its engines on fire.

Meanwhile, Musk has also been working on increasing revenue for the microblogging site. He launched a subscription model that requires users to pay $8 per month for verification and other benefits.



This is a developing story.

