Elon Musk specially invited this India-born scientist to Twitter HQ; here's why

In the past few weeks, Twitter Files have led to some major revelations about the platform before Elon Musk took it over. So far, Musk has provided four installments of Twitter Files, each focusing on a new issue. The second installment of 'Secret Blacklists' on Twitter revealed how Twitter curbed the reach of various users on Twitter, this included an Indian-born scientist called Dr Jay Bhattacharya. Elon Musk specially invited the scientist to Twitter HQ in San Francisco in order to further investigate why he was on the 'blacklist'. Dr Bhattacharya claims he got to know some crucial details about how and why his reach was limited.

In a tweet, Dr Bhattacharya claimed that he had spent an afternoon at Twitter HQ at the invitation of Elon Musk. He revealed a few details about the reason why he was not verified on the platform as well as the probable cause of his account being limited on Twitter. Bhattacharya claimed he was placed on Twitter 1.0 'blacklist' on the day he joined the platform. He also believes that his pinned Tweet could be the primary reason for that. In his pinned Tweet, Bhattacharya provided a link to "Great Barrington Declaration" which is an organisation that claims to offer insights on "focused protection instead of lockdowns to minimize both COVID-19 mortality and collateral damage on other health outcomes."

I spent the afternoon yesterday at Twitter HQ at the invitation of @elonmusk to find out more about the trend "blacklist" that twitter placed on me & more. A short thread on what I found out follows.

In his tweet, Bhattacharya said, "Twitter 1.0 rejected requests for verification by me and @MartinKulldorff. Each time the reasoning (never conveyed to us) was that we were not notable enough. They should have asked Francis Collins -- he would have vouched for our standing as "fringe epidemiologists."

Bhattacharya thanked Elon Musk for letting him investigate. He also promised to reveal more information on 'Twitter 2.0'. In his tweet he said, "It will take some time to find out more about what led Twitter 1.0 to act so imperiously, but I am grateful to @elonmusk, who has promised access to help find out. I will report the results on Twitter 2.0, where transparency and free speech rule."

Elon Musk responded by saying, "Thank you for your rigorous adherence to science."

