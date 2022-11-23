Elon Musk takes a U-turn on Twitter moderation council, says ‘they broke the deal’

Elon Musk took over Twitter late last month. Just days after the takeover, he released a long statement explaining the reason why he bought Twitter and his plan for the platform. One of the major features he promised was a ‘moderation council’. The council would be responsible for framing censorship guidelines on the platform. In a recent Tweet, Musk has taken a complete U-turn on this subject.

Elon Musk has blamed ‘a large coalition of political/social activists’ for the absence of a moderation council on Twitter. In response to a tweet inquiring about the establishment of a moderation council, Musk said, “A large coalition of political/social activist groups agreed not to try to kill Twitter by starving us of advertising revenue if I agreed to this condition.”

He further blamed them to have not having served their side of the bargain. He said, “They broke the deal.”

A large coalition of political/social activist groups agreed not to try to kill Twitter by starving us of advertising revenue if I agreed to this condition.



They broke the deal. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

This is a strong hint that Musk might not deliver on the promise of setting up a moderation council, at least not any time soon. The letter he issued right after the takeover was targeted towards advertisers, assuring them that Twitter 'cannot become a free-for-all hellscape’.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

Despite Musk’s assurance, some major advertisers have advised their clients to pause all ad investments in the social media platform. This was the same time Musk decided to revamp the verification system on the platform. Soon after which, the platform turned into a ‘free-for-all hellscape’ with impersonators even trying to target Musk himself. The new subscription was rolled back within hours.

Musk then announced that the relaunch of the new Twitter Blue subscription will be delayed until November 29. However, the exodus of employees seems to have caused a major disruption in the company’s launch timeline. In his latest tweet about Twitter Blue, Musk indefinitely deferred the launch of the service.

