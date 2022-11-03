Elon Musk to start charging money for blue tick from next week: Report

Elon Musk will start charging for the Twitter Blue subscription by next Monday. A new report has surfaced claiming that the company plans to introduce the revamped version of the verification process and the $8 Twitter Blue subscription by next week. In a week under Musk, Twitter has been witnessing a wide range of changes. However, for users, this will be the biggest yet.

A report by Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, states that Musk is taking the new Twitter Blue feature live next week as part of his plan. He is aiming to fund his fight against bots and fake accounts with this change.

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.



Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

What about existing blue tick verified holders?

Existing verified holders will continue to use it for a grace period. This grace period could run into a few months. A prior report suggested that Musk will give existing verified account holders 90 days to migrate to the new Twitter Blue subscription model.

Price of Twitter Blue

Musk has announced a subscription fee of $8 a month for users in the US. For other markets, the company will be adjusting the price account to the respective purchasing power parities (PPPs). For India, the pricing could range from Rs 150- Rs 200 (by just accounting for PPP).

Elon Musk hasn't confirmed the date of the rollout. However, Twitter employees are reportedly working full throttle to roll out some of these features. Prior reports suggested that Musk has given the engineers a deadline of November 7 to make all the changes or leave the company.

One week since Musk's Twitter Takeover

It has been just one week since Musk's Twitter takeover. However, the platform is witnessing a sea of changes ranging from a revamped Twitter verification system to a new moderation council that will be instituted. The company has also all its former executives. Musk fired the entire board of directors after the takeover. Currently, he is the sole director as well as the CEO of Twitter. However, he claims that the position of CEO is temporary.

