Elon Musk to step down from Twitter? Poll results indicate a clear answer

Elon Musk has launched a new poll to decide if he will step down from the position of CEO. In the new poll, Musk has clearly mentioned that he will abide by the decision of the poll.

In his tweet, he said

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. December 18, 2022

The poll results show that the 'No's are trailing way behind 'Yes' with over 55 per cent votes in favour of Musk quitting as the head of the company. The votes for No are still under the 45 per cent mark. Considering it has been just a few hours since the poll was launched, the vote share could still change. Musk hasn't offered a deadline for the poll.



Musk's other commitments

Elon Musk is currently at the helm of five companies, including Twitter. The biggest in terms of valuation is Tesla and the company's investors have expressed concerns with Musk's overinvolvement in Twitter. Musk took over the Twitter in early October and since then Tesla shares have been witnessing a drop in value, contrary to how other US-based automakers are performing.

Musk's Other Positions in Twitter



Elon Musk fired the entire board of directors just days after acquiring Twitter. This also makes him the Chairman of the company. Musk could continue to hold massive influence in Twitter, even after quitting as CEO.

Not the first time when Musk hinted that he will step down



During a recent court hearing, Musk assured Tesla investors that he doesn't plan to stay as Twitter CEO and plans to pass the baton when the company stabilizes. He did not specify a timeline. However, Tesla investors don't seem content with Musk's assurances. One of Tesla's biggest investors KoGuan Leo called for Musk to step down as Tesla CEO last week.