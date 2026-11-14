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Elon Musk warns Nvidia's handshake deals are at risk without Jensen Huang as its CEO amid turmoil

Elon Musk warns Nvidia's handshake deals are at risk without Jensen Huang as its CEO amid turmoil

Elon Musk has warned that Nvidia could lose several important business agreements following Jensen Huang's departure as CEO, citing the executive's personal influence over the company's supply chain and commercial relationships. Musk has also expressed support for a petition seeking Huang's reinstatement amid controversy surrounding the chipmaker's leadership.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 14, 2026 9:49 PM IST
Elon Musk warns Nvidia's handshake deals are at risk without Jensen Huang as its CEO amid turmoilJensen Huang's exit comes at a sensitive time for Nvidia, which has emerged as a leading supplier of advanced graphics processing units used in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has raised concerns over Nvidia's ability to retain key business agreements following the departure of Jensen Huang, warning that some of the semiconductor giant's most important commercial relationships depend heavily on the former chief executive's personal involvement.

In a post on X, Musk credited Huang with building Nvidia's extensive supply chain network and maintaining relationships that extended beyond conventional contractual arrangements.

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Musk said Huang had driven Nvidia's supply chain "brilliantly", adding that several critical agreements were based on a "personal handshake" with the executive rather than formal written contracts.

He warned that without Huang, "at least some" of those important deals could be lost.

The comments underscore concerns about Nvidia's dependence on Huang's leadership as the company navigates a period of uncertainty.

Huang's departure raises supply chain concerns

Huang's exit comes at a sensitive time for Nvidia, which has emerged as a leading supplier of advanced graphics processing units used in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The company's relationships with chip manufacturers, technology partners and major customers have played a crucial role in expanding its position in the global AI industry.

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Musk's remarks suggest that Huang's personal connections may have helped Nvidia secure commercial arrangements that could prove difficult to maintain under new leadership.

However, Musk did not identify specific agreements that could be affected or provide evidence that any existing deals had been cancelled.

Nvidia appoints interim CEO amid controversy

Huang stepped down following reports concerning alleged extramarital relationships, including one involving a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence officials of having connections to Chinese intelligence services.

The allegations have triggered scrutiny of Nvidia's corporate governance and business relationships.

Nvidia's board has reportedly ordered an investigation into concerns involving possible foreign intelligence links.

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The company has appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it searches for a permanent successor.

The leadership transition comes as Nvidia continues to play a central role in supplying the computing infrastructure powering global AI development.

ALSO READ: Who is Rene Haas? Arm CEO emerges as potential successor to Nvidia's Jensen Huang

Musk backs calls for Huang's reinstatement

In a separate development, Musk publicly supported a purported petition calling for Huang to return as Nvidia's chief executive.

Musk indicated that he would sign the petition, signalling his confidence in Huang's leadership despite the controversy.

His intervention adds to the debate surrounding Nvidia's succession plans and the potential commercial consequences of losing its longtime chief executive.

For Nvidia, the immediate challenge will be maintaining supply chain stability, preserving strategic partnerships and reassuring customers and investors during the leadership transition.

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Published on: Nov 14, 2026 9:49 PM IST
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