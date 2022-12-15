Elon Musk's 2-year-old son threatened by 'crazy stalker'

Elon Musk's 2-year-old son X faced a grave threat when a 'crazy stalker' stopped the car carrying him and climbed on its bonnet. Musk made the incident public on Twitter. The tweet comes hours after Musk decided to ban an account that followed his flight routes. Musk also tried to justify the ban of the account @ElonJet which was taken down for a 'physical safety violation'. The flight tracker's Twitter account and the personal account of Jack Sweeney, the person behind ElonJet, have been suspended.

In his tweet, Musk said, "Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood. Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family."

Musk recently shared images of X on Twitter at the company's San Francisco office. He was labeled Twitter's youngest employee, complete with an access badge. X is Musk's son with Canadian singer Grimes.

Banning of Jack Sweeney's Account

In a related tweet, Musk announced that any Twitter account that indulges in sharing real-time location of another person will be removed from the platform. Even those people who share links that provide real-time location services will be suspended.

In his tweet he said, Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info. Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok."

Musk had requested Sweeney to stop posting information about his location even before taking over Twitter. However, the tracker continued sharing his flight details. Many followers of Musk had applauded his strict adherence to "free speech" by not banning the flight tracker's account as soon as he took over.