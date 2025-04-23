Elon Musk's AI bot Grok can now see and speak in multiple languages

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence venture, xAI, is steadily upgrading its chatbot Grok, which is now positioning itself as a stronger rival to ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. The latest update, announced on Tuesday, introduces a host of new capabilities, including real-time visual analysis and multilingual audio support.

At the heart of this rollout is Grok Vision, a new feature that allows users to point their smartphone camera at real-world objects, such as products, signs, or documents, and ask the AI questions about what it sees. This functionality is currently exclusive to iOS users via the Grok app, with an Android release still pending.

GROK CAN SEE WHAT YOU SEE—LITERALLY



Grok’s voice mode comes with camera access, letting users point their phone at something and ask, “What am I looking at?”



The Vision feature on iOS allows the chatbot to analyze real-world objects, text, and environments through your… https://t.co/cmtINP8yp6 pic.twitter.com/N1b6pcYZOi — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 20, 2025

The update enables Grok to process and interpret live camera input in real time, providing immediate context and information about the surrounding environment.

Alongside visual input, Grok is also gaining support for multilingual audio and real-time voice search, allowing users to interact with the chatbot in multiple languages, including Hindi. These features enhance Grok's ability to engage with a global user base, and they are available on the Grok Android app, though only for subscribers of the $30-per-month SuperGrok plan.

Introducing Grok Vision, multilingual audio, and realtime search in Voice Mode. Available now.



Grok habla español

Grok parle français

Grok Türkçe konuşuyor

グロクは日本語を話す

ग्रोक हिंदी बोलता है pic.twitter.com/lcaSyty2n5 — Ebby Amir (@ebbyamir) April 22, 2025

These updates come shortly after Grok received a memory upgrade, enabling it to recall details from previous conversations, an increasingly standard feature among advanced AI models. Additionally, Grok recently added a canvas-like interface for creating documents and apps.

With these advancements, xAI is clearly ramping up Grok’s capabilities in an effort to keep pace with the industry’s leading AI tools, bringing it closer to the feature sets offered by established players like OpenAI and Google.