Elon Musk unveiled a Tesla-xAI joint project, “Macrohard,” or "Digital Optimus," on March 11, which is capable of doing what an entire software company does, as per Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) post.

Elon Musk described the architecture as ambitious as the name. In a brief post, he said the project consists of a two-part system. One part involves Grok from xAI acting as the “master conductor” or navigator.

The second part would be a Tesla-built AI agent that handles the hands-on work, such as watching a computer screen in real time and responding to keyboard and mouse actions, similar to how a human operator works.

Furthermore, Musk revealed that the system will run on ‌Tesla’s in-house AI4 chip along with xAI’s Nvidia-based server hardware. “It will be the only real-time smart AI system. This is a big deal,” he said.

Macrohard or Digital Optimus is a joint xAI-Tesla project, coming as part of Tesla’s investment agreement with xAI.



Grok is the master conductor/navigator with deep understanding of the world to direct digital Optimus, which is processing and actioning the past 5 secs of… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2026

In simpler terms, the idea behind the project is to replicate the system that could model the functions, workflows, and decision-making of an entire organisation, not just a single piece of software.

Reportedly, xAI has been working on the “Macrohard” project, which has been in the works as part of broader agentic AI efforts. Musk also references the name of the project, “Macrohard,” as a humorous reference to Microsoft.

Musk said, “In principle, it is capable of emulating the function of entire companies. That is why the program is called MACROHARD, a funny reference to Microsoft.”

The announcement comes after Tesla reportedly invested about $2 billion to acquire shares in xAI in January.

Furthermore, Ashok Elluswamy, Tesla’s Vice President for AI software, also shared an X post announcing that the company is “actively hiring talented people” to work on the new “high-impact project.”

We are actively hiring talented people to work on this extremely high impact project. Join @Tesla_AI or @xai to help accelerate this. https://t.co/fJTOQhPE6E — Ashok Elluswamy (@aelluswamy) March 11, 2026

Therefore, Elon Musk is not only combining the AI efforts of two of his companies but also rapidly building the human infrastructure needed to bring the project to life.