Elon Musk's Neuralink could reverse permanent hearing loss, make people hear agai

What if a chip in your brain could let you hear sound for the very first time? Elon Musk believes that this future is closer than we think.

The billionaire entrepreneur has claimed that Neuralink, his brain-computer interface company, is working on technology that could restore hearing, even in people who’ve been deaf since birth. His comments came in response to a post on X (formerly Twitter) warning about the dangers of hearing loss, including increased dementia risk and brain shrinkage.

When a user suggested that Neuralink should develop a hearing-restoration device, Musk didn’t hesitate. “There is a clear path to restoring hearing with a Neuralink, even for someone who has had total loss of hearing since birth,” he said, adding that the device “directly activates the neurons in the brain that process sound.”

While Neuralink has so far focused on helping people with spinal injuries and mobility issues, this signals a potential shift in its ambitions. The idea of a brain chip reviving one of the five senses, especially for those who’ve never experienced it, pushes Neuralink further into sci-fi territory, only this time, it may be real.

Three Patients, Promising Results

Musk’s bold claim arrives on the heels of Neuralink’s first human trials. So far, three people have received the implant, a development Musk confirmed during a livestreamed event in Las Vegas. According to him, all three are doing well.

The company says it has improved the implant since the first procedure roughly a year ago. The latest version comes with more electrodes, greater bandwidth, and longer battery life. The goal? To implant 20 to 30 more people before the year ends.

Musk also shared glimpses of how the implant is already making a difference. One patient with a spinal cord injury used it to play video games and is now learning 3D design software. Another says the chip has helped him play games like chess, without moving a finger.

From Paralysis to Perception

Neuralink’s initial mission was to help people regain motor control. But the idea that it could also tap into auditory neurons points to a much wider scope. Still, there’s no official timeline or roadmap yet for testing the hearing restoration capability.

For now, Musk’s comment is just that, a comment. But in typical Musk fashion, it’s a bold promise that hints at a future where silence might no longer be permanent.