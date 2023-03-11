Elon Musk's next move? Building his own city and becoming a landlord to Tesla and SpaceX employees

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is reportedly planning to build a company town for workers near Austin, Texas, called Snailbrook. The proposed town would include 110 homes located near Boring and SpaceX facilities in Bastrop County.

Employees would be invited to apply for housing, with rents starting at around $800 per month for a two or three-bedroom home. The town would also feature a Montessori school for up to 15 students, according to a WSJ report.

The proposed town name Snailbrook is in reference to The Boring Company's mascot. The name came about after Elon Musk challenged his employees to build boring machines that move "faster than a snail" when he started the tunnelling venture.

Musk's companies and/or executives have purchased at least 3,500 acres of land in the Austin area over the last few years, and Snailbrook is just one of several projects in the works.

However, some local residents have raised concerns about the potential environmental impact of the projects, including Boring's plans to discharge up to 5,30,000 litres of industrial wastewater into the Colorado River.

Despite the potential issues, Snailbrook could offer a more affordable housing option for employees working at Musk's various companies. While the median rent in nearby Bastrop is around $2,200 a month, workers living in Snailbrook would pay below-market rates. However, the town would also leave workers beholden to Musk, as they would be paying him rent and potentially subject to his rules for the municipality.

Executives have reportedly discussed inviting workers from Musk's other companies, such as Tesla's Texas Gigafactory, to apply for Snailbrook housing as well. It remains to be seen whether the town will come to fruition, but the proposal is just one example of Musk's ambitious plans for his companies and their employees.

