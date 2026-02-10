Elon Musk's SpaceX to build a system allowing 'anyone' to travel to the Moon and Mars

Elon Musk has sparked a fresh wave of excitement regarding the future of space tourism, asserting that SpaceX will develop a system to enable "anyone" to travel to the Moon.
In a series of posts on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), Musk described the prospect as "insanely cool". He later added a follow-up post clarifying that his ambitions for public spaceflight extend to "Mars too".
The announcements come amidst a broader shift within SpaceX. While Musk has long championed the colonisation of Mars as the ultimate goal for humanity, SpaceX has recently prioritised a "Moon-first" approach.
Musk explained that the proximity of the Moon allows for much faster development. Spacecraft can be launched to the Moon every 10 days with a mere two-day journey time, whereas Mars missions are restricted by planetary alignments that occur only every 26 months.
SpaceX now aims to establish a "self-growing" city on the lunar surface, a feat Musk believes could be achieved in under a decade. This lunar base is envisioned as a critical stepping stone for testing the technologies required for more distant deep-space travel.
Despite this shift in immediate focus, the Red Planet remains a long-term objective. Musk noted that while the Moon is the current "overriding priority", SpaceX still intends to begin building a Martian settlement within the next five to seven years.
The company is currently working towards an uncrewed landing on the Moon, targeted for March 2027.
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine