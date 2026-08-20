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Elon Musk’s Starlink reapplies for govt approval for satellite network in India: Report

Elon Musk’s Starlink reapplies for govt approval for satellite network in India: Report

Starlink had earlier applied for both Gen 1 and Gen 2 constellations to launch services in India. However, IN-SPACe rejected its earlier application for the approximately 30,000-satellite Gen 2 constellation.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 8:05 AM IST
Elon Musk’s Starlink reapplies for govt approval for satellite network in India: ReportElon Musk's Starlink has reapplied for IN-SPACe's approval again

Elon Musk-owned Starlink has reportedly reapplied to India’s space regulator for approval to offer its next-generation satellite communication services, in another attempt to expand in the country’s emerging satellite communication market.

According to a report in The Economic Times that cited sources in the know, the company has submitted a fresh application to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) seeking authorisation for its Gen 2 constellation, which will operate at an altitude of 340-615 km in low Earth orbit (LEO).

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Starlink had earlier applied for both Gen 1 and Gen 2 constellations to launch services in India. However, IN-SPACe rejected its earlier application for the approximately 30,000-satellite Gen 2 constellation because certain features and spectrum bands did not meet the requirements.

In July 2025, IN-SPACe approved only Starlink’s Gen 1 constellation, comprising 4,408 LEO satellites and offering traditional broadband services.

The renewed application comes as India considers allowing additional satellite communication capabilities, including direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity, which would enable satellite networks to provide connectivity directly to mobile devices, the report stated.

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SpaceX plans to deploy around 42,000 satellites for its Gen 2 constellation globally but has sought authorisation in India for nearly 30,000 satellites. It may apply for approval for additional satellites later, as per the report.

If approved, the Gen 2 constellation could give Starlink an advantage over rivals including Reliance Jio’s proposed 1,600-satellite LEO constellation, Amazon Leo and Eutelsat OneWeb in terms of coverage and capacity.

Satellite companies require IN-SPACe authorisation before beginning services in India. However, none of the non-geostationary satellite operators, including Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio’s joint venture with Luxembourg-based SES, have started commercial services, mainly due to pending security clearances and spectrum allocation.

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Published on: Aug 20, 2026 8:05 AM IST
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