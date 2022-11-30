Elon Musk's Twitter Blue hits another roadblock, may delay relaunch due to Apple

Twitter Blue subscription relaunch may get delayed further. Elon Musk had claimed that the company will be introducing the new subscription on Friday this week. However, the billionaire seems to have a lot of issues with Apple and its tax on the App Store. Now, reports are suggesting that Musk may be looking to find ways to circumvent Apple's 30 per cent tax. In order to do that, he may ultimately have to delay the relaunch of Twitter Blue, again.

Last week, Elon Musk announced that the new 'Verified' service will be launched on December 2. He even went on to explain the new ways in which the verified system will work. A report by Platformer revealed that Musk wants to make the most out of the new Twitter Blue subscription. The new subscription will initially only be launched for Apple iPhone users, making the relaunch even dicier.

The report revealed that Elon is also planning to make some changes to the plan which includes a 1 per cent hike in price from $7.99 to $8 as well as the introduction of phone number verification.

Musk had initially launched a revamped version of the Twitter Blue service within the first few weeks of him taking over the micro-blogging platform. The rampant instances of impersonation and other issues led to Twitter rolling back the feature completely, even for those who had paid the aforementioned $7.99.

What's new with the Twitter Blue Subscription?

Elon Musk explained the new colour-coding system for the verified ticks in a tweet last week. He said, "Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary."



The individual accounts will still the Blue checkmark. He said, "All verified individual humans will have same blue check, as boundary of what constitutes “notable” is otherwise too subjective. Individuals can have secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org. Longer explanation next week."