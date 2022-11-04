Elon Musk's Twitter sued for firing 3,700 employees: Report

Twitter has been sued for firing about 3,700 employees after Elon Musk's takeover of the micro-blogging website. The number constitutes half the employee strength. A report by Bloomberg claims that a class-action lawsuit was filed on Thursday in the San Francisco federal court.

Twitter had sent out emails to its employees giving them a heads-up about the mass layoffs. The company just removed many unsuspecting employees from internal services such as Slack and the official email. Ironically, these employees took to Twitter to announce their removal from Twitter's payroll.

According to the internal mail, circulated by numerous American media companies, Twitter employees were asked to stay at home and those that were on the way to the office were asked to go back. Twitter has revoked access of the employees to their buildings. The email stated that the employees will be informed whether they have been fired or have been retained. For those staying back, Twitter will send a notification on the official email. For those who have been removed, the mail will be sent to their personal email IDs.

Employees are resorting to encrypted and anonymous messaging platforms to discuss the layoffs. A Reuters report cited a senior employee claiming that the administration is tracking them. Employees are flocking to Blind, a platform that verifies its users via their work ID but does not disclose identities. Employees that haven't been fired have also vowed to help their former colleagues with referrals, testimonies and more.

Twitter has not released a statement about the layoffs so far. Prior reports suggested that the company is ready to let go of 50 per cent of its total employees. For context, Twitter employs around 7,500 people across the globe.

Musk has been very vocal about the social media company's management. He openly stated that for every single coder in the company, Twitter has around 10 managers.

This is a developing story.