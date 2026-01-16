Elon Musk's X suffers second outage this week, disrupting service in India, globally 

Elon Musk’s social media platform X suffered a widespread outage on January 16, leaving thousands of users in India and other parts of the world unable to access their timelines or view posts.

Downdetector, which tracks online service disruptions, recorded reports of problems as users complained of blank feeds and failed refreshes. The disruption also affected xAI’s chatbot Grok, which is integrated into the platform.

Advertisement

The outage marks the second major disruption for the microblogging service this week. On January 13, X went offline for users globally for several hours, triggering a flood of complaints across rival platforms.

Downdetector data also showed a spike in reported issues at Cloudflare, the content delivery and cybersecurity firm that provides infrastructure services to X, suggesting a possible link to the disruption.

The platform is yet to address the outage.