EMotorad launches Ranger, a motorcycle-style e-cycle aimed at urban riders

Pune-based electric cycle manufacturer EMotorad has unveiled its most daring product yet: Ranger, a moto-style e-cycle designed to combine the excitement of a motorcycle with the everyday practicality of an electric bicycle. Priced at ₹55,999, the Ranger is available now via EMotorad’s retail outlets and online platforms including Amazon and Flipkart.

Advertisement

The Ranger is targeted at Indian consumers looking for a bold new way to navigate cities and trails, without the paperwork or fuel costs associated with traditional two-wheelers. Its aggressive styling, fat tyres and throttle-enabled ride are intended to evoke the feel of a motorbike, but with the ease and eco-benefits of a bicycle.

“With Ranger, we’re pushing the boundaries of what an e-cycle can be,” said Kunal Gupta, co-founder & CEO of EMotorad. “It’s a product designed for those who don’t want to compromise between fun and function. Ranger looks like a motorbike, rides like an e-cycle, and lives up to our belief that the future of mobility should be accessible, exciting, and electric.”

Built on a high-tensile steel frame and fitted with double crown suspension (120mm travel), the Ranger promises durability and comfort even on rougher terrain. It is equipped with 7-speed Shimano gears and a 48V 12.75Ah removable battery, offering up to 75 km range on pedal assist and 60 km on throttle.

Advertisement

Other key features include:

• Cluster C6+ digital display for ride metrics

• 20-inch fat tyres for improved grip

• Weight capacity of 110 kg

• Suits riders 5.4 ft and taller

• Five-year warranty on the frame