EMotorad unveils India’s first smart connected e-cycle, the T-Rex Smart

EMotorad has launched the T-Rex Smart, India’s first electric cycle with built-in Bluetooth and GPS connectivity. The Pune-based brand, already a major player in India’s e-cycle market, says its newest flagship is designed to make urban commuting more intelligent, more secure, and a lot more intuitive.

The T-Rex Smart comes in two versions: a Bluetooth model priced at ₹37,999 and a Bluetooth plus GPS variant at ₹45,999. Both integrate deeply with the AMIIGO NXT app, developed by EMotorad to create what the company describes as a connected cycling ecosystem. Through the app, riders can access route history, track trips in real time, and monitor overall ride performance.

Safety features play a major role in this launch. With geofencing, users can set a virtual riding boundary, while the Child Lock tool limits throttle speed for younger riders. The system also includes theft alerts, remote immobilisation, emergency SOS, and rider history, making the T-Rex Smart function more like a smart companion than a regular e-cycle.

Kunal Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of EMotorad, said, “At EMotorad, innovation has never been about adding noise; it’s about adding value. With T-Rex Smart, we wanted to create something that feels alive, something that connects people and keeps them safe. It’s built here in India and reflects our belief that good technology should quietly make everyday life better.”

The build stays true to EMotorad’s familiar robust design ethos. It features a high-tensile steel hardtail MTB frame, 29-inch puncture-protected tyres, a 100 mm front fork for smoother rides, and mechanical disc brakes with auto cut-off. Power is handled by a 36V 250W rear-hub motor paired with a 36V 10.2Ah removable battery that offers up to 50 km on pedal assist or around 40 km on throttle.

A Cluster C5 display, Shimano TY300 7-speed drivetrain, and five pedal-assist levels anchor the ride experience. To support daily utility, EMotorad includes full-metal mudguards, mirrors, a mobile holder, carrier, an integrated front light with horn, pannier bag, and its Xcape Locksafe security setup.

With the T-Rex Smart, EMotorad is strengthening its position in India’s evolving smart mobility landscape, targeting riders who want a dependable e-cycle that also brings connected intelligence to everyday commuting.