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EPFO WhatsApp service: How to check PF balance, view transactions and access passbook

EPFO WhatsApp service: How to check PF balance, view transactions and access passbook

The new digital facility promises easier access to account details, while EPFO has also announced a separate measure to return small balances in eligible inactive accounts automatically.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 5:55 PM IST
EPFO WhatsApp service: How to check PF balance, view transactions and access passbookEPFO introduces WhatsApp access to PF services amid initial technical glitches. (Photo:WhatsApp)

Checking your Provident Fund (PF) savings may no longer require you to navigate the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s website or open another application. EPFO has introduced a WhatsApp-based facility through which you can request account information, access your recent transaction history, and get your passbook. The service is designed to bring routine PF-related tasks to a platform that people already use regularly.

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However, its initial rollout has not been entirely smooth. However, those attempting to retrieve their account details have encountered errors and delayed responses, raising questions about how reliably the facility is working, as per an India Today report. The WhatsApp initiative is also part of a wider set of digital measures announced by EPFO, including a move to settle certain inactive accounts without requiring members to file individual claims.

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What EPFO members can access without visiting the portal?

The WhatsApp facility, launched by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during EPFO’s 74th Foundation Day celebrations, offers three key account services. You can request your latest PF balance, check details of your five most recent transactions and access or download your EPF passbook. It also provides personalised guidance for employees completing requirements under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY).

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To access the chatbot, you can save EPFO’s verified WhatsApp number, +91 87964 41800, and send a ‘Hi’ message. After you receive the welcome message, you can select your preferred language and choose from the available services. EPFO has also shared a QR code to help you open the official WhatsApp conversation directly.

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WhatsApp errors and another change for inactive PF accounts

The bigger concern for members right now is whether the new facility can consistently deliver the requested information. During Business Today’s test, the chatbot responded to the initial message and allowed language selection, but returned an error when the publication selected the balance-check option. Several users also reported delayed responses, with some waiting close to an hour before their requests failed.

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EPFO WhatsApp chatbot: PF balance check and account services

The reason behind these problems remains unclear. It could be related to the initial rush of users or a technical issue, but EPFO has not clarified the cause.

Separately, EPFO has introduced automatic settlement for eligible inoperative accounts with Aadhaar-verified details and balances of up to Rs 1,000. Instead of filing individual claims, eligible members will receive their money after the prescribed identity and bank account verification. Around one lakh accounts, involving nearly Rs 5 crore, are expected to benefit.

If you need your PF information immediately, the existing EPFO member portal and UMANG app remain alternatives, while the WhatsApp service faces initial glitches.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 5:55 PM IST
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