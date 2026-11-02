EPFO WhatsApp service: How to check PF balance, view transactions and access passbook

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What EPFO members can access without visiting the portal?

The WhatsApp facility, launched by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during EPFO’s 74th Foundation Day celebrations, offers three key account services. You can request your latest PF balance, check details of your five most recent transactions and access or download your EPF passbook. It also provides personalised guidance for employees completing requirements under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY).

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To access the chatbot, you can save EPFO’s verified WhatsApp number, +91 87964 41800, and send a ‘Hi’ message. After you receive the welcome message, you can select your preferred language and choose from the available services. EPFO has also shared a QR code to help you open the official WhatsApp conversation directly.

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WhatsApp errors and another change for inactive PF accounts

The bigger concern for members right now is whether the new facility can consistently deliver the requested information. During Business Today’s test, the chatbot responded to the initial message and allowed language selection, but returned an error when the publication selected the balance-check option. Several users also reported delayed responses, with some waiting close to an hour before their requests failed.

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The reason behind these problems remains unclear. It could be related to the initial rush of users or a technical issue, but EPFO has not clarified the cause.

Separately, EPFO has introduced automatic settlement for eligible inoperative accounts with Aadhaar-verified details and balances of up to Rs 1,000. Instead of filing individual claims, eligible members will receive their money after the prescribed identity and bank account verification. Around one lakh accounts, involving nearly Rs 5 crore, are expected to benefit.

If you need your PF information immediately, the existing EPFO member portal and UMANG app remain alternatives, while the WhatsApp service faces initial glitches.