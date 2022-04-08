Epic Games and Lego are working together to build a metaverse for kids

Epic Games, the guys behind Fortnite, have announced that they are partnering with Lego to build a metaverse for kids. The companies said that the plan is to work towards shaping the “future of the metaverse” and to “make it safe and fun for children while building an immersive digital experience for kids to play in”.

At this point in time, Epic Games and Lego have not shared much detail about their exact plans, but they have outlined three principles they are going to follow to ensure that this digital space they are creating is safe. Children’s safety and well-being is going to be one of the top priorities along with a focus on their privacy. Alongside, the companies are also going to work towards equipping both children, and adults, with tools that will help control the digital experience.

“The Lego Group has captivated the imagination of children and adults through creative play for nearly a century, and we are excited to come together to build a space in the metaverse that’s fun, entertaining, and made for kids and families,” Epic CEO and founder Tim Sweeney said in a press release.

We’re teaming up with @LEGO_Group to build a fun place for kids to play in the metaverse!



Learn more here: https://t.co/rtrckV9UJm pic.twitter.com/rsDDjgXEq7 — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) April 7, 2022

“Kids enjoy playing in digital and physical worlds and move seamlessly between the two. We believe there is huge potential for them to develop life-long skills such as creativity, collaboration and communication through digital experiences. But we have a responsibility to make them safe, inspiring and beneficial for all,” said Lego CEO Niels B Christiansen.

For Sweeney, as he has mentioned in the past, the metaverse is an “online playground” where users can play games (like Fortnite), watch movies together on Netflix, etc. Epic mentioned in the announcement that the digital experience they are working on is going to be a “family-friendly” one and will “empower children to become confident creators” without compromising on their, well-being, safety, and privacy.

The companies have also not shared any details about what this new virtual space is going to look like or when they plan to launch it.

Also Read: Epic Game's new RealityScan app can create 3D models of real objects instantly

Also Read: Epic launches Unreal Engine 5 as the most advanced 3D creation tool for games, movies and more