EU launches antitrust probe against Meta’s AI strategy blocking AI rivals on WhatsApp

The European Union has formally opened an antitrust investigation into Meta Platforms over its decision to restrict how rival artificial intelligence (AI) services can operate on WhatsApp. The move, announced by the European Commission, marks the latest development in Brussels' ongoing crackdown on the power of Big Tech, specifically focusing on how dominant firms use new AI features to gain an unfair advantage.

Advertisement

The investigation centres on a policy change Meta implemented in late 2025. This new rule prohibits third-party AI developers from using the WhatsApp Business Solution if AI is the main service they offer. Essentially, the policy appears to block general-purpose chatbots from accessing the platform, while Meta’s own service, Meta AI, remains fully integrated and accessible to users.

Regulators in Brussels are worried that this change could constitute an abuse of a dominant market position, which is illegal under EU competition law. The Commission’s primary concern is that competing AI providers will be prevented from reaching customers through WhatsApp, giving Meta's own product a significant and unjustified boost in the rapidly expanding AI sector. The EU’s Executive Vice-President, Teresa Ribera, stressed the need to act quickly to stop major digital players from "crowding out innovative competitors" and causing "irreparable harm" to the market.

Advertisement

The consequences of Meta’s policy have already been felt, with major rival chatbots, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Copilot, announcing they would cease operations via the WhatsApp Business platform. The Commission's probe is being conducted under standard competition rules, separate from the EU's new Digital Markets Act. Regulators are also considering introducing interim measures to stop the policy from causing further damage while the full investigation takes place.

For its part, Meta has dismissed the claims as "baseless." A spokesperson for the firm argued that integrating third-party chatbots places a strain on its systems that they were not designed to support. Meta also maintains that the AI space is already highly competitive, and that people have many ways to access AI services outside of WhatsApp. The investigation has no fixed deadline, but reflects the EU’s determination to ensure a level playing field for technology companies across Europe.