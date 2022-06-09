EU’s universal charger norm: What’s the deal with that and why is it Apple’s problem?

Lawmakers in the European Union (EU) have arrived at a ‘provisional agreement’ that will make it mandatory for all mobile manufacturers to include a standard USB-C charging port for all devices being sold in the region, from autumn 2024 onwards.

This new deal amends the Radio Equipment Directive and ‘compels’ manufacturers to adopt the USB-C as the common charging port for devices like smartphones, tablets, and cameras.

The main reason behind such a directive is to create a common or a universal charger, the USB-C in this case, which will allow consumers to charge most of their devices with the same charger, irrespective of that brand. The directive also proposes that chargers be ‘unbundled’ from the devices when being sold to limit the number of unwanted and unused chargers.

This does not, obviously, apply to wireless chargers or devices that only support wireless charging. Makers of these devices do not have to include a USB-C port in the device unless they want to for some reason.

Why, though?

According to the EU, on average, consumers in the region own around three mobile chargers each and use only two of those on a regular basis. And yet, about 38 per cent of EU consumers face charging issues due to different ports, at least once, particularly because their mobile devices were incompatible with the chargers available.

The Commission also added consumers spend about 2.4 billion euros annually on standalone chargers and disposed/unused chargers are estimated to create up to 11,000 tons of e-waste per year.

Long story, short - a universal charger would not only solve people’s charging issues, but it also would also, eventually, help cut down on e-waste generation.

What is the impact of the new rules going to be?

Given that most of the Android device manufacturers have already shifted to the USB-C, the one company that is going to be most impacted by these new norms is Apple. The new rules will force Apple to introduce USB-C ports on its devices, something that it has managed to avoid till now, using its own proprietary lightning port for the iPhones, AirPods, etc. While Apple has introduced the USB-C for MacBooks and iPads, it is yet to come to the iPhones.

Now, given that Apple firmly believes in uniformity across production lines and markets, this directive could potentially lead to Apple devices being changed in other jurisdictions as well.

On the other hand, reports have it that Apple has been working on a portless iPhone. If and when this rolls out, this will save Apple from having to shift to the USB-C. But we don’t see this happening any time soon, thus, for now, Apple has a problem.

When does the new rule come into force?

Reports state that the new requirements will apply to products that are released post the law is imposed. Mobile manufacturers will be given a grace period of 24 months after the law is published in the EU Official Journal and the European Parliament and Council should formally approve the agreement post the summer recess.

Additionally, this common charger rule applies to laptops as well, but manufacturers have been given 40 months to make the changes.

What will Apple have to do now?

Apple will have to either include USB-C ports for iPhones, and possibly apply that change across markets, or figure out portless iPhones by 2024. The MacBooks and iPads are already on USB-C, except for the new MacBooks launched recently that brought back the MagSafe chargers, Apple will have to figure this out too.

Ironically, this also means that by 2024, there will be a whole pile of unused Apple chargers, globally.

Wonder what the EU, plans to do about that.

