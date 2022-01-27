EV start-up Simple Energy join hands with Siemens to boost mobility solutions

Indian electric vehicle (EV) and clean energy start-up Simple Energy has announced its partnership with global technology leader, Siemens Digital Industries Software to boost EV mobility solutions with new-age technologies.

According to the partnership, Simple Energy will adopt Siemens’ Teamcenter X, a cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software, which will help the company establish a strong digital foundation for its e-mobility solutions.



The PLM technology will deliver consistent and rich product definition to further fuel Simple Energy’s constant quest for manufacturing excellence, top quality product, and superlative R&D standards.



Suhas Rajkumar, founder and CEO, Simple Energy said, “Being a start-up focusing on clean energy solutions, we are happy to have two of the most reputed digital technology brands in Siemens and PROLIM powering product development and innovation at our centre.”



“Electric vehicles are the future of sustainable mobility, and digitalisation is vital to make EV manufacturing efficient and environment friendly,” Rajkumar added.



“PROLIM is a proud Siemens global technology partner. We are excited by the opportunity to deliver the benefits of the cloud native Teamcenter X to power Simple Energy’s super exciting, green and clean technology and support the fast paced, rapidly growing EV market in India.” said Srinath Koppa, Managing Director, PROLIM India.



PROLIM provides end-to-end PLM and Engineering Solutions to Global Fortune 1000 companies and Siemens Teamcenter X is a cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)-as-a-service innovation platform.

Also Read: Air India handover not likely today; Tata, AI boards expected to meet

Also Read: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 1,000 pts, Nifty below 17k; TechM slips 4%