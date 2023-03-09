Ex-Apple engineers raise $100 mn to develop AI products, partners with OpenAI, Microsoft, LG

Humane Inc., a start-up founded by former Apple Inc. employees, has announced that it has raised $100 million in its latest funding round. This brings the total amount raised by the company to $241 million since its founding in 2018. However, the company has not yet disclosed what it is building, stating only that it is a "software platform and consumer device built from the ground up for artificial intelligence."

According to a video posted by Humane and patent filings, it appears that the company is developing a wearable device that will project information into the real world and allow users to manipulate that information with their hands. This device is expected to be released this spring.

Humane has also announced that it is collaborating with OpenAI, the creator of artificial intelligence (AI) products such as ChatGPT and Dall-E, to integrate OpenAI's technology into Humane's device. Sam Altman, OpenAI's co-founder and a previous investor in Humane, participated in the funding round on Wednesday.

In addition, Humane has stated that it is working with Microsoft, which has built a massive cloud computing infrastructure specifically for AI, to bring Humane's software services platform to market.

"Our products are built on an integrated device and cloud platform that will allow us, and others, to create AI-driven experiences that feel natural, fun and needed," Patrick Gates, another Apple veteran who is Humane's chief technology officer, said in a statement.

Humane has also partnered with LG Electronics Inc on potential research and development projects for the next phase of Humane products. The company has also announced a potential collaboration with Volvo Car's Tech Fund, which would be the first example of Humane's offering being applied to the automotive industry.

(With Agency inputs)

