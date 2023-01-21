Exciting and immersive Virtual Reality games coming with Sony PlayStation VR 2 this year; Here's the list

Sony PlayStation VR2, also known as PS VR2, is the latest virtual reality headset from Sony, developed and manufactured by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The PS VR2 is an upgraded version of the original PlayStation VR and it promises to offer an even more immersive and interactive gaming experience.

Sony recently unveiled a list of over 30 launch titles that will be available when the PlayStation VR2 (PS VR2) headset launches on February 22. The new headset will feature 4K and HDR rendering on its 110-degree OLED screen and support refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

It also comes with new orb-shaped Sense controllers with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback and a new headset design that ditches a multi-cable connection for one single USB-C cord.

The PS VR2 will be available in select countries, including the US, UK, and some EU countries via PlayStation’s online store at $549.99 (~Rs 44,600) with no word on the India launch yet.

While the majority of the titles are ports from the first PS VR or PC headsets, the list does include some VR-only titles like the much anticipated Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Here's the star-studded PS VR2 games lineup:

Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive)

Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)

Creed: Rise to Glory: Championship Edition (Survios)

The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive)

Demeo (Resolution Games)

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest, Inc. and Perp Games)

Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

Gran Turismo 7 (via a free update to the PS5 version of GT7)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite and Guerrilla)

Job Simulator (Owlchemy)

Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)

Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)

Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)

The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs)

Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)

NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc.)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)

Pistol Whip (Cloudhead)

Puzzling Places (Realities.io)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via a free update to the PS5 version of RE Village)

Rez Infinite (Enhance)

Song in the Smoke (17 Bit),

Star Wars: Tales

