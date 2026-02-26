Exclusive: Global messaging giants claim DoT's SIM-binding rules are ‘unconstitutional’ and exceed legal authority

A body representing the world’s leading messaging platforms, including WhatsApp (Meta) and Google, has launched a high-stakes legal challenge against the Indian government, labelling the new SIM-binding directives unconstitutional and an impermissible expansion of state power.

In a letter submitted to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and reviewed by Business Today, these global messaging firms warned that the government’s SIM-binding mandate, set to take effect on February 28, is legally flawed and exceeds the powers granted to the ministry by Parliament.

The letter further argues that the Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Amendment Rules, 2025, are ultra vires—a legal term meaning that the government has acted beyond its statutory authority.

The document reviewed by Business Today outlines several legal arguments, backed by a formal opinion from a Senior Counsel. It contends that the DoT is attempting to regulate digital platforms under a law designed specifically for telecom carriers. The industry argues that merely because a messaging app uses a mobile number for user authentication does not legally classify it as a telecom service under the Telecom Act.

The tone of the submissions made by the Meta-represented industry body marks a sharp departure from routine consultation responses. It may signal that if the government proceeds with penalties for non-compliance, the industry is prepared to challenge the rules in court.

A source familiar with the contents of the letter told Business Today, “While the industry maintains that it supports the objective of combating cyber fraud and digital arrest scams, it insists that any regulatory framework must be firmly anchored in the parent statute to avoid legal uncertainty.”

With the enforcement deadline approaching, the stage appears set for a potential constitutional battle. For WhatsApp, Telegram and other messaging platforms, the outcome could determine whether India can require global messaging apps to fundamentally alter their technical architecture under the ambit of telecom regulation.