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‘Extremely disturbing occurrence ’: MeitY reacts to removal of PM Modi video, seeks explanation from Meta

‘Extremely disturbing occurrence ’: MeitY reacts to removal of PM Modi video, seeks explanation from Meta

MeitY said that the removal of posts from a verified Facebook account is a serious and unacceptable incident.

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Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 4:50 PM IST
‘Extremely disturbing occurrence ’: MeitY reacts to removal of PM Modi video, seeks explanation from Meta The government wants a detailed technical explanation, and has asked Meta to provide more information on the removal of PM Modi's post.

On July 28, Meta removed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video post on the NEET paper leak issue from Facebook. The social media giant later claimed that it was removed due to a ‘technical glitch’ and apologised for the error, restoring the post shortly afterwards. Now, S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has provided a statement on the incident, saying that an apology alone is not enough.

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Krishnan said that the removal of posts from a verified Facebook account is a serious and unacceptable incident. He said that the incident was “an extremely disturbing occurrence, it should have never happened.”

Must read: Meta's 'technical glitch' removes PM Modi post from Facebook; Officials likely to be summoned

While he welcomed Meta's apology, Krishnan said that Meta's explanation was not satisfactory. Meta said the post was removed because of a "technical glitch," but Krishnan said this explanation is not fully convincing.

“I think the explanation that it was a technical ground and that there was a technical glitch does not appear to be an acceptable explanation in its entirety.”

MeitY seeks explanation for removal of PM Modi’s post

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In the statement, Krishnan said that the government wants a detailed technical explanation, and has asked Meta to provide more information to understand exactly how the incident occurred.

Must read: Nitin Gadkari moves Bombay High Court against viral E20 deepfakes, hits Meta with suit 

“We will have a very detailed technical meeting as to how these things happen. We will seek assurances that the handles of prominent personalities in India should be ringfenced, and once it's a verified account, it should be ensured that content that is posted there is not removed on such flimsy grounds or on such mistakes which happen,” he said.

WhatsApp's username feature

While the removal of PM Modi’s post has raised eyebrows, Krishnan has also provided an update on the controversial WhatsApp username feature. He said that MeitY has received explanations from WhatsApp and other platforms on the usernames feature, and it is currently reviewing those responses.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Jul 28, 2026 4:50 PM IST
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