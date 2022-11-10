Facebook down! Users report trouble logging into their accounts

Facebook users seem to be facing issues logging in to their accounts. The problem has been reported multiple times on Downdetector, a website that shows various outages across the globe. There is a visible spike in the number of reports being filed in India. The Meta-owned company is undergoing a significant change in the form of mass layoffs.

Many users are taking to Twitter to show that they are either facing trouble logging in or in accessing the ad manager on the platform.

Facebook ad's manager is down. Anyone know why Facebook makes it so hard to give them money? — Will (Miami Happy 🌴☀️😁) (@wwa_3) November 10, 2022