scorecardresearch
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Facebook down! Users report trouble logging into their accounts

Feedback

Facebook down! Users report trouble logging into their accounts

Many Facebook users are taking to Twitter to show that they are either facing trouble logging in or accessing the ad manager on the platform.

Meta users are facing issues with the log in process Meta users are facing issues with the log in process

Facebook users seem to be facing issues logging in to their accounts. The problem has been reported multiple times on Downdetector, a website that shows various outages across the globe. There is a visible spike in the number of reports being filed in India. The Meta-owned company is undergoing a significant change in the form of mass layoffs. 

Many users are taking to Twitter to show that they are either facing trouble logging in or in accessing the ad manager on the platform.

 

TAGS:

BT TV