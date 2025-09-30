Facebook launches new tools for creator and fan engagement

Facebook has introduced new features aimed at fostering closer connections between content creators and their followers. The updates include "fan challenges" and personalised "top fan badges," designed to increase user interaction and recognise dedicated supporters.

Fan Challenges

The platform has rolled out fan challenges, a feature that allows creators to issue prompts for their followers to create and share related content. Users can participate by clicking on a specific challenge hashtag found on a creator's post or another fan's entry.

A central homepage for each challenge will display a leaderboard showcasing entries with the most reactions. This page is intended as a hub for fans to discover other submissions and for creators to interact with their community. According to Facebook, over 1.5 million entries have been submitted to challenges in the last three months, generating engagement from more than 10 million people. The company suggests that creators can use this feature to promote their brand, launch campaigns, and boost engagement.

Personalised Top Fan Badges

Facebook is also updating its top fan badge system. Creators can now personalise the badges awarded to their most engaged followers. These badges, earned through consistent interaction, such as commenting and reacting to a creator's content, appear next to a fan's name in comments on the creator's page.

When a creator introduces a custom badge, eligible fans will be notified to accept the new design. Facebook reports that over 500 million users globally have accepted either a standard or a custom top fan badge. High-profile figures like Ed Sheeran ("Sheerio") and Cardi B ("Bardi Gang") are among those who have created unique badges for their communities. The company stated these updates are designed to celebrate fandom and build stronger communities on the platform.