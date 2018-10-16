Facebook Messenger introduces a new feature borrowed from WhatsApp

Facebook is taking a leaf out of WhatsApp's book. The social network's IM platform, Messenger is testing an 'Unsend' feature. This is similar to 'Delete for Everyone' on WhatsApp. The new feature lets the user delete a message that has already been delivered to the recipient.

A Twitter user by the name of Jane Manchun Wong spotted the feature while trying to delete a message from her inbox. The new feature lets the user either remove the message from your own chat or "Unsend it" which will delete it from the recipient's inbox as well.

The feature was first talked about when Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was accused of deleting messages from the inbox of various recipients. In what looked like a cover-up, the company went on to claim that they were testing a new feature that will delete a message from the recipient's end.

Similar to WhatsApp, there will be a time limit on being able to delete a message but it hasn't been specified yet.

WhatsApp allows its users to delete a sent message within one hour and eight minutes after sending it. However, if the recipient does not get the Delete for Everyone request within 13 hours, 8 minutes and 16 seconds, the message can't be deleted from the sender's end.

"WhatsApp has updated the "Recipient limit". What does it mean? If you delete a message for everyone, but the recipient won't receive the revoke request within 13h, 8m, 16s (maybe because the phone was off), the message will **not** be revoked," WABetaInfo tweeted.