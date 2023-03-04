Facebook Reels gets new features including extended length and syncing capability

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is focusing on the Reels format and has announced new features for the format on Facebook. One of the most notable features is the extension of the Reels' maximum length to 90 seconds, up from the previous 60-second limit.

This follows the extension of the Instagram Reels time limit to 90 seconds in July of last year. However, both platforms still fall short of the maximum length of TikTok videos, which can currently run up to 10 minutes long.

In addition to extending the length of Reels, Meta is introducing a new feature for Facebook called Grooves. This feature uses visual beat technology to automatically sync and align motion with the beat of a song, similar to the way TikTok and Instagram Reels sync clips with music.

Facebook will also offer an easy way for users to generate Reels from their memories, as well as trending templates that allow users to replace clips from an existing template with their own.

According to Meta, Reels is the company's fastest-growing format, with the number of Reels plays more than doubling over the past year across Facebook and Instagram.

Additionally, the company reports that reshares of Reels have more than doubled on both platforms in the last six months. Since August, users have been able to cross-post Reels between Facebook and Instagram.

By focusing on Reels, Meta is positioning itself to compete with TikTok, which has become a popular platform for short-form video content. While Facebook and Instagram may not be able to match TikTok's maximum video length, the new features could help attract more users and keep current users engaged on the platform.

