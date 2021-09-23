Facebook updates cookie controls for increased privacy

Tech giant Facebook on Thursday announced that it is tweaking its cookie consent controls. These will be in alignment with the privacy requirements and also give users better control over their online privacy.

“We’re making some changes to our cookie consent controls in the European region. This work is part of our ongoing efforts to give people greater control over their privacy and align with evolving privacy requirements, such as the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) and the ePrivacy Directive (ePD),” the company said in a statement.

Cookies are small pieces of text that are used to store information on web browsers. They are also used to store and receive identifiers and other information on devices like computers, phones and other devices. As per Facebook, they help in enhancing the experience on the social media site along with giving a boost to personalized content, measuring ads and safety.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company said that users in the European region may notice some changes in the cookie consent experience. They have also built a new settings menu on Facebook and Instagram, where users of the region could revisit and manage their cookie consent decisions at any time.

Facebook said that by making these changes, they are “giving people a more granular level of control over their cookie choices and more information on what they use different kinds of cookies for, including what information we receive from other apps and websites”. The company also said upon complete roll-out, the new experience will include “a new consent prompt, providing more granular cookie consent options and a new control, offering people control over whether Facebook can use cookies to help record and use data received about them from third party websites and apps through its business tools”.

Meanwhile, Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer on Wednesday said that will be stepping down and Andrew Bosworth will be replacing him in 2022. Earlier this week, Facebook India had announced the appointment of former IAS officer Rajiv Aggarwal as the Director of Public Policy. Aggarwal will succeed Ankhi Das, who stepped down from the company in October 2020.

