Cyberattack panic amid India-Pakistan tensions: ATMs to be closed? What is 'Dance of the Hillary' ransomware

Misinformation is running rampant across social media, including WhatsApp, which is seeing a new "cyber attack" being shared. A viral message is being circulated claiming that due to an ongoing ransomware attack by Pakistan, all ATMs in the country will be closed for 2-3 days. The message also mentions something called "Dance of the Hillary", a video that when opened, can format your mobile due to a virus.

Advertisement

All this is fake information and has already been debunked by PIB earlier. People who receive these messages are advised not to believe in them and to refrain from sharing and spreading misinformation.

Are ATMs closed⁉️



A viral #WhatsApp message claims ATMs will be closed for 2–3 days.



🛑 This Message is FAKE



✅ ATMs will continue to operate as usual



❌ Don't share unverified messages.#IndiaFightsPropaganda pic.twitter.com/BXfzjjFpzD — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025

This message has been widely circulated earlier as well, and has been debunked in the past, too. ATMs in the country will continue to operate normally, and online transactions are not at risk.

However, in light of the recent tensions and the conflict between India and Pakistan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will soon be assessing the cybersecurity preparedness of India’s financial institutions. Banks in the country have already been asked to stay on high alert and strengthen their digital security measures as India's conflict with Pakistan escalates.

Advertisement

The meeting with banks will happen in the evening on Friday, 9 May in the wake of heightened concerns for critical banking infrastructure.

Until then, exercise caution and don't share any unverified messages.