Fake Chrome app tricks 100,000 Play Store users before Google removes it: How to verify an app before installing

How a fake Chrome app made it onto the Play Store

According to The Verge, a Reddit user spotted the application while browsing the Play Store, where it reportedly appeared as a sponsored suggestion above the official Google Chrome listing. This placement could make it easier for those searching for the browser to mistake the imitation for the genuine app.

The application was initially listed as a game called “Ball Bounce” before its identity was changed to resemble Google Chrome, the report said. The change meant that users encountering the listing could see an app that appeared to be Google's browser rather than the game under which it was originally published.

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The app reportedly accumulated 100,000 downloads before Google removed it from the store. The case highlights how an application can change its presentation and potentially reach users who are looking for a trusted service.

What should you check before downloading apps?

For all, the incident is a reminder to look beyond an app's name, icon or position in search results. A sponsored listing does not, by itself, confirm that an application is genuine.

Before installing Chrome or another popular service, check the developer's identity and the details provided on the app's official listing. These checks can help you avoid confusing an imitation with the application you intended to download.

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Although Google has removed the reported app, the incident underlines why you should verify an application's identity before installing it, rather than relying on familiar branding alone.