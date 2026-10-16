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Fake Chrome app tricks 100,000 Play Store users before Google removes it: How to verify an app before installing

Fake Chrome app tricks 100,000 Play Store users before Google removes it: How to verify an app before installing

A familiar app name and appearance can make it difficult to distinguish genuine downloads from imitations, even on official app stores. A recent Android incident highlights this risk.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 9:57 AM IST
Fake Chrome app tricks 100,000 Play Store users before Google removes it: How to verify an app before installingFake Chrome app reportedly reached 100,000 downloads on the Play Store.

Google's Play Store is where Android users typically go to download applications, including widely used services such as Google Chrome. But finding an app on the official store does not automatically mean its listing is what it appears to be. A recent case brought this concern into focus after an app allegedly changed its identity to resemble Google's browser and attracted many downloads. The app reportedly remained available long enough to reach 100,000 downloads before Google removed it. The incident also raises questions about how to spot imitation apps when they appear alongside genuine applications, especially when the listings are promoted on the platform.

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How a fake Chrome app made it onto the Play Store

According to The Verge, a Reddit user spotted the application while browsing the Play Store, where it reportedly appeared as a sponsored suggestion above the official Google Chrome listing. This placement could make it easier for those searching for the browser to mistake the imitation for the genuine app.

The application was initially listed as a game called “Ball Bounce” before its identity was changed to resemble Google Chrome, the report said. The change meant that users encountering the listing could see an app that appeared to be Google's browser rather than the game under which it was originally published.

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Is this Fake Chrome app? I found it in Google Playstore as a sponsored suggestion when searched for Chrome LOL.
by u/nikhilchacko in browsers

The app reportedly accumulated 100,000 downloads before Google removed it from the store. The case highlights how an application can change its presentation and potentially reach users who are looking for a trusted service.

What should you check before downloading apps?

For all, the incident is a reminder to look beyond an app's name, icon or position in search results. A sponsored listing does not, by itself, confirm that an application is genuine.

Before installing Chrome or another popular service, check the developer's identity and the details provided on the app's official listing. These checks can help you avoid confusing an imitation with the application you intended to download.

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Although Google has removed the reported app, the incident underlines why you should verify an application's identity before installing it, rather than relying on familiar branding alone.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 16, 2026 9:57 AM IST
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