Fate of CES’s in-person event hangs in balance as Meta, Amazon pull out

CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, was held virtually earlier this year but the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) had announced in April that they planned to return to the in-person event format for 2022. However, the chances of that happening seem to be dimming by the moment as some key tech companies have started pulling out of the show that’s scheduled to take place in Las Vegas.

The likes of Amazon, Twitter, Meta (Facebook), and T-Mobile have announced that they are not going to attend the event in person due to the rising number of Covid-19

Omicron cases globally. While the organisers have made it strictly mandatory for all participants to show vaccination proof to attend the event physically, the emergence and spread of the Omicron variant has made these companies decide that it is not worth the risk.

Amazon mentioned in a statement that it is not going to have an on-site presence at CES 2022 “due to the quickly shifting situation and uncertainty around the Omicron variant". Amazon’s smart home subsidiary Ring will no longer be attending the event in person either.

Meta has also pulled out from physically attending "due to the evolving public health concerns related to COVID-19". However, the company might attend the expo virtually but are yet to share any details regarding that.

Meta and Amazon were joined by Twitter who pulled out as well due to the spike in Covid-19 cases across the country. Like Meta, Twitter is reportedly “exploring ways to be able to participate virtually”.

CES sponsor T-Mobile has chosen to limit its on-site participation and said in a statement that while they are confident that CES organisers are taking exhaustive measures to protect in-person attendees, they “are prioritising the safety of our team and other attendees with this decision”.

Other companies like Pinterest and iHeartRadio have also decided to not attend CES 2022 in person and more companies are expected to pull out too. It remains to be seen if the CTA decides to change their minds and make the 2022 event virtual, but for now, it is scheduled to take place in January next year.

Also Read: GoAir announces 20% discount for fully vaccinated passengers; check details here

Also Read: Planning a trip? Here are the Omicron curbs, rules you must know