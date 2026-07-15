Files relating to Kudankulam nuclear power plant exposed in data breach: Report

The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu is allegedly attacked by a ransomware group, World Leaks. According to a Reuters report, hackers claim that they have access to sensitive files from a Reliance Group company and that some of the confidential files have already been uploaded to the dark web.

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It is highlighted that the exposed material includes technical blueprints of parts of the plant. Reliance Group has also confirmed that some of its data was compromised in a cyberattack. The company said the breach affected data stored on a server operated by Yotta, an Indian third-party data centre provider.

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Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant data breach

The report further revealed that documents were dated between 2016 and mid-2025, although the authenticity was not confirmed. The files reportedly included engineering blueprints, supplier information, meeting records, inspection reports, equipment evaluation documents, and insurance policies.

It also highlighted that the ransomware group allegedly uploaded 858,000 files linked to Reliance Group, of which over 19,000 files contained sensitive information. World Leaks has targeted several major companies in past, including Nike and the Tata Group.

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The group reportedly hacks and steals company data, demands a ransom payment, and threatens to publish the stolen data on the dark web. In June, World Leaks claimed to have hacked the Tata Group and stolen confidential files that consisted of information from Apple and Tesla. It also demanded a ransom of $1.5 million.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) is reportedly in discussions with Reliance Group to understand its seriousness. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is also investigating the reported breach.

The Kudankulam plant was also linked to a cyber attack reported in 2019, when malware associated with a North Korean hacking group was detected on its administrative network.