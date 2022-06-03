Filter for unread chats spotted on WhatsApp’s desktop beta

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is one of the most popular apps globally. As compared to other messaging apps like Signal and Telegram, WhatsApp’s offerings might appear to be a little basic, but the platform keeps adding handy updates all the time to make the experience better. For example, it recently added message reactions to the platform, both on the desktop version as well as the app version. It also increased shared media file sizes to up to 2GB making it easier for users to send across heavier content.

Recent reports have also revealed that WhatsApp is probably bringing in support for saving some disappearing messages and also the option to delete sent messages. Another report mentions that WhatsApp is bringing in a filter for unread chats too and this has been spotted on the messaging platform’s desktop beta.

(Photo: XDA Developers)

The new unread chat filter was spotted on WhatsApp’s Desktop Beta version 2.2221.1 and reported by XDA Developers. It is currently not clear though if this filter is being rolled out gradually to a few users at a time or if it is a new one that all beta testers can see already.

The new filter button is placed next to the search bar and when you click on its WhatsApp hides all the read chats and shows you all the unread ones, making it easier for you to go through the ones you have not viewed yet. There is also a button that clears this filter and restores the original view that shows only the read chats.

A filter like this helps sort out messages on the platform and is particularly helpful for those who receive a lot of messages on WhatsApp.

